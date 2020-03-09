Alfred Eugene Hillberry

He graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in physical education and taught school and coached in Gering, Nebraska and Rifle, Colorado. Al met the love of his life in Rifle, Mary Isabel Hoffmeister, and they were married. His basketball teams did very well, and he taught all levels of high school math. He later returned the the University of Colorado and received a masters degree in math. After graduation he worked as an accountant while living in Thorton, Colorado. The family then moved to Santa Maria, California and he went to work for the Martin-Marrita Company at Vandenburg Air Force base. He taught himself to program computers at the dawn of the computer age, and combined with his accounting background, was a very valuable asset to any division he worked in. He was transferred to Minneapolis Minnesta for 5 years to help set up computer systems, after which he returned to Santa Maria to finish his career.