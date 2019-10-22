Our beloved father Alfred Baldenegro Ruiz went home into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on October 18, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.
Dad was born on July 17, 1936 in Eloy, Arizona to Carmen and Jesus Ruiz.
Dad was a humble man, hardworking, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and would do anything for his family.
Dad came to Santa Maria, CA from Arizona in 1965. He worked as a crop duster for many years.
He was last employed and retired from Santa Barbara Farms.
Dad is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Leonor Alarcon Ruiz along with three children, Lupe Verdin (Simon), Diana R. Cronin (Kevin) and Alfred A. Ruiz (Stephanie). Including 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, six siblings, Jesus Ruiz of Eloy, Joe Ruiz of Casa Grande, Ernesto Ruiz of Tucson, Isabel Rivas of Casa Grande, Alice Quintero of Eloy, and Eleanor Vanderslice of Casa Grande. He is preceded in death by brothers, Fernando Ruiz and Lionel Ruiz.
Visitation beginning at 5 p.m. and Rosary at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church on Friday, October 25, 2019 with burial following at Santa Maria Cemetery. Reception will be held following burial at the Moose Lodge.
