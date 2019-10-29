Alexina Mary Tyo

Alexina Tyo, a French Canadian educator and world traveler, died October 22, 2019, in Santa Maria. She was 101. Her daughter, Elaine Rushing, confirmed her death, saying she was a person of great conviction who had, in her long life, dedicated herself to others.
Until recently, Alexina might drive 100 miles round-trip to visit a friend in a retirement home. Or she might get up very early and set out for the Oasis Senior Center, heading up a team of volunteers who would spring into action under her watchful eye. Or she might work on her beautiful flower garden in Orcutt, then play some Hand and u with a group of friends. Or she might research investments on the Internet for her investment club, attend a meeting at the League of Women Voters, go to dinner at the Elks Club, then participate in a meeting with her Small Community.
As a young school teacher fresh out of teacher's college, she taught in rural Peace River, Alberta, in a one-room schoolhouse made of logs! She sometimes met her classes on horseback. Born in Calgary May 10, 1918 to Dr. Maxim and Alexina Fernet, she married John Henry (Jack) Tyo in 1942, at a time when he was in the Canadian Royal Air Force. (Tyo was the anglicized French “Taillon”, a family name dating from the 1700's in Quebec.) She and Jack had been high school sweethearts. The young couple had the opportunity to move to State College, Pennsylvania, so that Jack could work in film. They even built their own house brick by brick.
In 1952 the family moved to Bloomington, Indiana. Then to Pacific Palisades, where Alexina taught elementary school and attended Marymount College. Jack worked for the Rand Corporation and taught at UCLA. Then he began his split career as professor of film and and aid worker for the US government helping other countries use film and multimedia. Alexina was his partner on all these projects.
Beginning in the summer of 1962, they spent the summer in San Juan, Puerto Rico; 18 months in Ibadan, Nigeria, where Alexina taught elementary school; a summer in Ankara, Turkey; a year in Teheran, Iran; and 18 months in Jakarta, Indonesia. In between, Alexina completed her undergraduate degree, her master's degree and her doctorate in education at Syracuse University—all in the space of just four years!
One of Alexina's jobs in Indonesia was to tour the country assessing the state of schools and preparing a report for the government. Entirely by chance she met a National Geographic Magazine photographer on his way to Borneo. There was an extra seat on the plane and she took it. Borneo then still followed cultural headhunting. Nevertheless she, by herself spent her lengthy stay visiting villages accessible only by several days paddling up a tropical river in a dugout canoe.
You have free articles remaining.
She had an indomitable character. If she took on a task be certain she would complete it. Hardship was a way of her early life. Her father died when she was an infant, her mother, as hard-working a person as you have known. But the point is she was never confronted with a task that she could not complete. Some of her friends will attribute this to her strong Christian commitment. Others to a kind of genetic Emersonian will to be herself.
Alexina's mother made wedding dresses on a treadle sewing machine and taught Her to sew. Alexina made wedding dresses for both of her daughters, Mary Anne's using lace Alexina bought in Toronto, Canada, and Elaine's out of fabric Elaine had woven.
At her grandson's wedding she was summoned to a roomful of bridesmaids who needed some sewing on their dresses—with them in the dresses! “Alexina, thank God you're here!” was the cry on her arrival.
Alexina is survived by three children: Mary Anne McIntyre, a retired teacher who led groups of students in the nationally acclaimed Odyssey of the Mind; Elaine Rushing, a retired Superior Court judge and currently a professor at the University of California Berkeley School of Law; and Michael Tyo, a biochemical engineer with a Ph.D. from MIT; 5 grandchildren; and a dozen great grandchildren.
Alexina will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
A Funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, November 8, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis de Montfort Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.