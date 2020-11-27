You have permission to edit this article.
Alex Shaw
0 entries

Alex Shaw

November 2, 2020

  • 0

Alex Shaw, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2020.

He was born and raised in Santa Maria, CA and lived the last 8 years in Atascadero, CA.

Alex was preceded in death by his mother, Bessie Duran, and brother, Robert Shaw.

He is survived by his sister, Susy Nunez, and brother, Thomas Shaw, along with several nieces and nephews.

Per Alex's wishes, his body was donated to science.

There will be no services.

