It is with great sadness that the family of Alejandro Landey Manriquez announces his passing on Saturday, June 13th 2020, at the age of 38. Alejandro Alex Landey Manriquez was born in Santa Maria, CA to Jesus Angel Manriquez, Sr and Elvia Landey Paez on April 5, 1982.
Alex loved life and loved to make others laugh. He was known for his sense of humor and playfulness. Alex was creative and artistic. His gentle heart and kind spirit came through in his art. Alex was most happy when he was sketching, painting, working on classic cars or playing with his children.
Alex is survived by his children Nathan Alexander Landey Manriquez and Annalise Faith Manriquez. Father; Jesus Angel Manriquez Sr, Stepmother Rosa Manriquez. Siblings; Saul Manriquez (Patty Manriquez), Jessica Manriquez (Lino Esparza), Jennifer Manriquez. Alex leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and not to mention many friends.
He was preceded in death by his Mother; Elvia Landey Paez, Brother Jesus Angel Manriquez Jr, Grandmother; Guadalupe Manriquez Sanchez, Aunt; Evangelina Landey Patino.
His family is comforted knowing that he came to have a relationship with his Lord and Savior before his passing and is reunited with his mother, brother and all those we have lost in our lives.
I think the hardest part of losing someone, isnt having to say goodbye, but rather having to learn to live without them. Always trying to fill the void, the emptiness thats left inside your heart when they go.
Alex was laid to rest at Santa Maria Cemetery on Monday, June 29th 2020.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
