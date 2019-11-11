Alberto Corral, known to many as ‘Beto' passed away unexpectedly on November 6th, 2019 in Santa Maria at the age of 46.
Beto was a proud lifelong resident of Guadalupe and Santa Maria. For the past 15 years, he worked as a clerk at a local grocery store performing any duty which was needed.
Beto was a friendly, loving, and selfless person. He enjoyed discussions on meaningful topics and was happy to converse with anyone willing. Always willing to offer a helping hand, he found more happiness in the happiness of others than in in his own.
Beto is survived by his sister Diana; his brothers, Ernesto (Neto), Hector, and Efrain; as well as his many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister Carmen.
A viewing will be available to the public at Moreno Mortuary on November 12 between 4-7 p.m.
