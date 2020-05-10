On April 28th, 2020 Albert Torres Acosta went to be with the Lord. Albert was born in Gilbert, Arizona to Elissa & Jose Acosta he was one of 8 children. He had 3 Brothers Joseph, Lou, and George. His Sisters were Delia Nunez, Annie Reyes, Rose Leon, and Alice Perkins. He was a life long Resident of Santa Maria. Albert was a U.S. Merchant Marine, and a Proud U.S. Army WWII, and Korean War Veteran. Albert worked for the U.S.P.S. before going into business for himself. He was a member of the Post 56 American Legion in Santa Maria, He was preceded in death by his Loving Wife Frances L. Acosta and their two infant Sons Albert & Larry. They were married for 60 years. He is survived by his two Sons Alan Acosta (Vonnie), Mike Acosta. His Grandchildren Candace Bernal (Mando), Crissy Acosta (Cisco). John Acosta (Katy), Stacey Classen (Ryan). He has Ten Great Grand Children, and one Great Grandson. A special Thanks to Country Oaks Care Center staff for the love and care they provided to Albert and Frances during their last days. Services are under the care of Lori Family Mortuary.