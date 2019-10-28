Albert Paul Ceglia, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great- great- grandfather left to go home on October 26,2019. He went peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. He left behind his beautiful wife of 69 years, Norma Ceglia, his 3 children- Patricia Ceglia Wyatt and husband Ed, Albert Ceglia, Rose Cumberland and husband Craig, his 4 grandchildren- Christy Anderson and husband Matt, Patricia Stewart and husband Jay, Maria Costanza and husband Corey, Concetta Klaudt and husband David, his 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, 2 sisters Yolanda Rutkowski from Glen Cove and Sue Flick from Arizona.
Al loved his wife and family with all his heart. He was a wonderful man of God and never met a stranger, everyone that crossed his path became family. He loved to play on a semi- pro baseball team with his brother, Benny, back in the 60's, until he broke his ankle. In the 1960's, he also belonged to the Son's of Italy and worked very hard with his wife Norma by his side. They Joined the ICF and worked hard to make money for the church. Al was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many, many years. He served first in the Santa Maria Branch and then became a Charter member of the Saint Louis de Montfort Church in Orcutt along with his son and son-in-law. He was a 4th degree Knight, and he felt very proud to serve in that capacity. Al worked very hard with his wife and kids by his side. He and his family have been members of Saint Louis de Montfort Church since it was built over 50 yrs ago. He also helped to build the church and was always active taking care of things whenever it was needed. Any Church functions you would always see him there working hard along with his family. He was a true man of God and loved our Lord completely. He was always filled with love and compassion for all around him. Al would risk his own life to save another, he was what I would call a true hero! He even went into a burning home to try and save his neighbor. He will truly be missed by us all and will never leave our hearts or our minds.
Al was preceded in death by his father, Carlo and Mother, Maria, 5 brothers and 3 sisters. I know they are all having a great reunion.
The Rosary will be 6:15PM on Thursday October 31, 2019 at Saint Louis De Montfort Church and The Funeral will be Nov. 1 at 10 AM. The Burial will be at the Santa Maria Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Church hall.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
You have free articles remaining.
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.