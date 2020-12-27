Albert "Gordo" Dominguez

Albert D. Dominguez of Guadalupe, California passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 52. Gordo grew up in Guadalupe where he attended local schools. Gordo was well known throughout the central coast.
Gordo loved to help the community, friends and family rather it be benefit barbecues, catering for parties or volunteering for the Salvation Army. He loved going down to La Mia on Sundays to make carnitas and help DonaChela. He was famous for his delicious barbecue and tri-tip sandwiches. If you knew Gordo he loved his food, Mexican music, lowrider cars and trucks, visiting family and friends near and far, but most of all throwing himself his big parties. He loved to cook which led him to his career in the restaurant industry as a line chef. Gordo was the life of the party when he stepped into a room, making his presence known with his loud voice.
Albert is survived by his beloved wife Alice of 34years, their four daughters Sylvia, Ashley(Nelly),Alma, Amber and ten grandchildren Jessejames, Trinity, Eliana, Nathaniel, Ramon, Keyana, Roman, Fernando, Elijah and Annabella also by his 4brother and 3sisters numerous aunts, uncles, cousins nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Sylvia Dominguez. Granddaughter Neveah Venegas brothers Robert bear Dominguez Julio and Gilbert Dominguez Godson Steven Guerrero and numerous family.
Gordo will truly be missed by all he knew.
Rosary is scheduled at 10:00am and Mass at 11:00am on Wednesday December 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Nipomo. Burial will follow at Santa Maria Cemetery.
