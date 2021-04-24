On April 18th 2021, Albert Fierro Lopez went to be with his Lord and Savior. Albert passed away in his home with his loving wife of forty-one years, San Juanita "Janie " Lopez, his sons, Albert Jr. and Richard, and his daughter Janal Lopez.
Albert was born February 5, 1961 in Santa Maria, California to Jose M Lopez and Caroline G Fierro. Albert was raised in Guadalupe where he lived most of his life.
He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He had a passion for serving the Lord, his family and others whenever there was a need. Albert's pleasures in life included fishing, barbecuing, restoring his '71 Chevy to pristine condition, and cheering for the Raiders.
Albert's greatest professional achievements was becoming his own boss, establishing Integrity Concrete in 2018. A name befitting to his character and how he lived his life. You can't drive through the central coast without seeing his handiwork from foundations or custom driveways of homes in various local neighborhoods to professional plaza signs.
Albert's passing leaves an irreplaceable void for all who knew him. However his legacy will live on in our memories and through his children. He was a devout Christian, son, and husband, a proud father, hard worker, and provider. Albert will be greatly missed but we will see him again. Amen.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.