Albert Allan Arkush

Albert Allan Arkush, 75, formerly of Hughson, Calif., passed September 28, 2019 at his home in Santa Maria, Calif., with his loving wife at his side. He was born in San Mateo, Calif., and was the eldest son of Claire N. Lundholm.

Albert was a Chief Financial Officer for numerous corporations over a 45 year career. He graduated from University of California Davis and received his Masters of Business Administration from California State University Stanislaus. He dearly loved farming and working the land. After leaving the family farm of 23 acres with Almond Trees, Albert relocated to Santa Maria, Calif., due to cancer robbing him of his strength and stamina. A mentor to many and a friend to all, he was an accomplished traveler, attended the California Ag Leadership Program (Class 11), was a member of the Moose Lodge 719, and always had a deep passion for reading and education. Albert was also a member of the FRIENDS of Santa Maria Public Library; he volunteered with the Grover Beach Community Center Parks & Recreation.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents Claire N. and Brody Lundholm; Walter L. Arkush, Father-in-law, Modesto T. Cardenas, and sister-in-law Patricia Rieswig.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Bonnie (Cardenas) Arkush; his daughter Cynthia D. MacAskill (Scott); granddaughters, Madelyn and Caitlyn MacAskill of Alameda, Calif.; Step-Children, Stephen H. Alvarez (Nancy) Oahu, Hawaii, Erica D. Alvarez (Jacob) and Christina (Curtis) of Santa Maria, Calif.; Grandchildren: Joseph, Alyssa, Nathan, and Ryan Guzman, Jaynica and Jackson Trevino, Chrystal and Caleb Dulay, and Andres Alvarez.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to FRIENDS of the Santa Maria Public Library or KCET Television Station.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.duduleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

