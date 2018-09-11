Alan Randolph Carter

Alan Randolph “Randy” Carter, 67, of Lompoc, CA passed away August 20, 2018 at City of Hope, Duarte, CA following surgical complications. His wife, Barbara, and his son, Dylan, were by his side.
Randy was born September 27, 1950 in Redlands, CA to Rev. George L. Carter and Norma Lee Carter. He grew up in Paso Robles, CA where he attended local schools and graduated from Paso Robles Senior High School in 1968. Randy was always proud to be a Bearcat and was looking forward to attending his 50th Class Reunion.
Randy married his wife, Barbara, May 17, 1982 in Bowie, Arizona. His father, Rev. George L. Carter conducted the ceremony. After that day, you rarely saw one without the other.
As a young boy, Randy spent many of his summers with his grandparents, Iola and Hubert Parkman, at the Alisal Ranch in Solvang. There he developed his love for cooking while watching his grandfather cook in the kitchen. In his early years, Randy had the opportunity to work with director King Vidor, editing film. He had a small role in the movie “Jackson County Jail”. Randy also learned to ride horses and spent some time calf roping. Randy never lost that Cowboy spirit.
Randy spent most of his life in the food service industry, whether it was in the kitchen, or in sales. He loved to cook and share his recipes with people. He found his niche and his passion when he began working in the wine industry. He enjoyed talking with people about wine and educating them on how wines were made and paired with food. At the time of his death, he worked in the tasting room of Stolpman Winery in Lompoc. Randy loved to talk with people and could carry on a conversation with just about anyone on almost any topic. He had a unique sense of humor that often made people stop and think. He was an avid reader, liked watching old movies, listening to music from the Big Band era and Country Western. His favorite singer of all time was Frank Sinatra. Randy also liked doing the Sunday L.A Times Crossword puzzle. He would often time himself and could complete in under 20 minutes.
Randy liked watching college basketball, rodeo and going to San Francisco Giants baseball games. He also loved to shop. Whether it be food shopping or going to Kohls, he would always find the best bargains.
He was a member to the Lompoc Valley Antique Auto Club. He was a core member of the Lompoc Valley Every 15 Minutes program, a 2-day event to educate high school students about the dangers of drinking and driving.
Randy's presence, his sense of humor, his story-telling and overall love of life will be missed by all who knew him. Randy, we will see you again at the end of the trail.
Randy is survived by his wife of 36 years, Barbara (Rizzoli) Carter, his son Dylan Thomas Carter of Templeton, his mother Norma Carter of Orcutt, his brother Henry (Hank) Taylor of Hawaii, his Mother-in-Law Ethel L. Rizzoli of Lompoc, his Sister-in-Law Antoinette and her husband Al Gans of Mesquite, NV. He is preceded in death by his father Reverend George L. Carter and grandparents Iola and Hubert Parkman.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Randy's name to the Lompoc Valley Every 15 Minutes Program, c/o Lompoc High School Athletic Dept., 515 West College Ave, Lompoc, CA 93436 or to City of Hope, 1500 Duarte Rd., Duarte, CA 91010(@https://donate.cityof hope.org/Main/Cardsforhope.aspx)
A celebration of Life will be held September 22, 2018 from noon to 5pm at the Schuyler River Bottom Ranch, 1330 East Barton, Lompoc, CA.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.