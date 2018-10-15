Try 1 month for 99¢

On September 4, 2018 our mom, Akemi A. Hall, 82 has joined our dad, Donald G. Hall (10/11/1993) up in heaven. She was born in Tokyo, Japan on February 1, 1936.

Akemi is survived by her children, Donna, Debbie (Del) and Don ( Dani). Her grandchildren; Brandon, Charmaine (AJ ), Desiree, Cheyenne and Miriya. Her great grandchildren; Damien, Gabriel, Zachary, William and Beckham. Sister Hiroko Matsumoto of Japan.

She was preceded in death by her husband Don, her father, Hiroshito Matsumoto (12/1981) and her mother, Masayo Yoshizawa (12/1981), sister Akiko Macke (4/2002) and son-in-law Randy Mathews (7/2012).

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the Town Home East Clubhouse (1006 E. Chapel St, Santa Maria, CA) from 1pm to 4pm. Please park on Chapel St.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Akemi Hall
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries