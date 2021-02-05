Adrain Acorn Charles Tabaldo passed away on the morning of January 30, 2021 in Gardnerville, Nevada, his loving wife Sandra by his side. Born on August 26, 1940 in French Camp, San Joaquin County, California to Minnie and Adraino Tabaldo. He is survived by his wife Sandra Tabaldo, his children, Adrian (Renel) Tabaldo, Julia Mae (Raymond) Chacon, Denise (Titus) Olivas, Julie Ann (Bobby) Garcia, stepdaughter Renee Lucero-Maines, grandchildren A.J., Erika, Monica, La Toya, Angel, Abiel, Alannah, Alysssa, Ciara, Silas, Caroline, Bobby Jr., Lexie, Cameron, 12 great grandchildren, his sister Joyce, and many nieces and nephews. Acorn was predeceased by his sisters Helen and Barbara, and stepson Artie Lucero. Acorn loved barbecuing, gardening, fishing, diving, Keno, bowling (was on the Mens 800 State bowling team in 1984) and recently was on the Silver Strike Bowling League in Gardnerville. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and those who worked with him during his career in produce.
