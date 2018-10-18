Adelfa Santa Ana Perez was born in Cardona, Rizal Philippines on Feb 17, 1941. She passed away on Oct 5, 2018.
She was a very kind and thoughtful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt to all who knew her. She was a devoted Catholic, a churchgoer and member of St. Mary of Assumptions Catholic Church of Santa Maria, Ca.
She was predeceased by her parents, Emilio and Marciana, brother Macario and sister Pining. She lived by her husband Arnaldo, and by her children Pierre, Anna Barbara (Eddie) Ysip, Catrina, Adelle (Fernando) Solis, Arnold (Lanny), Paris, and Karenina (Chris) Briggs.
She has 13 grandchildren (2 of them passed away at birth) and 2 great grandkids whom she never missed any names and never forgot to hug and kiss at all times.
To her, 'Life is a long walk where every step means something... And that after every storm a rainbow appears, so calm and so colorful for a fresh beginning.'
The family will welcome friends on Friday Oct 26, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm for viewing and praying of the holy rosary at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary. A mass will be held on Saturday, Oct 27, 2018 at 9:30 am at St. Mary of Assumption Catholic Church, following burial at Santa Maria Cemetery.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to all who offered support and stayed with us on this time of grief.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
