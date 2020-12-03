Our beloved father Abelardo Colorado Rios, from our hearts to yours, whom he shared his love, passed 31 October 2020 at Merrill Gardens in Santa Maria, CA where he resided. Fighting a battle with cancer (leukemia) passing peacefully at the age of 92.
Abe (Dad) was born in Modesto, CA on October 19, 1928 to Elvira C. Colorado, native of Mexico and his father, Alvino A. Rios, native of Mexico.
Abe (Dad was married to our mother Margaret Fierro Rios. They had (8) eight children together, bearing three (3) sets of twins, 1954, 1955, 1956, along with (2) two singles.
Being a farmer in Modesto, CA ., he joined the United States Army, receiving an honorable discharge on Septebmer 1946-May 1947. A World War II Victory medal, Army Occupational Medal, Japan.
After his service, he worked for Columbia Steel Company, which later became United States Steel Corporation in the Tin Department for 36 years in Pittsburgh, CA.
Our father loved the outdoors, fishing in the Sierra mountrains, Lake Tahoe, the Truckee River, as well as being an avid Oakland Raiders. His character, humor and love will be missed by may friends he made, as well as family members.
Abe (Dad) is survived by his sons David A. Rios (Margaret) of Santa Maria, CA., son Michael A. Rios of Arroyo Grande, CA, son Christopher S. Rios of Arroyo Grande, CA., daughters Margaret A. Pueschel of Lompoc, CA., Donna E. Markley of Mason, Ohio; son-in-law Ray Janis of Santa Maria, CA., Abe's sister Delores Breiham (Bill) of San Diego, stepson Bill Smith (Pam of Arizona, 11 grandchildren, 26 great grand children, 4 great great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Abe was preceded in death by his beloved second wife, Helen Kathleen Rios, his siblings, Stella Rios, Molly Whitlock, Henry Rios, Caroline Scott, Daughters Katherine Mussig, Diane Rios and Cynthia Janis.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date, when Covid does not impose danger for our families and yours. Blessings to you all.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.