On September 30, Abel Salazar, 57 years old, of Santa Maria, California passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family and close friends following a brave battle with cancer. Abel was a kind, gentle man, deeply adored by his family and everyone who was fortunate to have met him. He loved his career as a long-haul truck driver and enjoyed sharing stories of his adventures while driving cross country. When Abel was home he loved spending time with his family camping, fishing, BBQing and his favorite hobby, spoiling his 4 beautiful grandchildren. He could often be seen with a camcorder in his hand recording family events and we then spent countless hours watching the videos. Abel was infamous for his extravagant displays at the holidays like his fireworks at 4th of July and the house covered in Christmas lights every December.
Abel is preceded in death by his father, Pedro Rangel. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 40 years Virginia, his daughters Raquel (Javier) and Savina (Leo) and his son Abel Jr. (Vanezza), his 4 grandchildren, whom he cherished with all his heart, Victoria, Aundrea, Zaiden and Gabriel and his mother, Sabina Salazar all of Santa Maria and numerous siblings. Abel also leaves behind countless friends and their children all of whom fondly referred to him as “Papa Abel”.
A celebration of life honoring Abel will be held Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary followed by a graveside service at the Santa Maria Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the GoFundMe account in the name of Abel Salazar Memorial Fund to assist the family with final expenses.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
