Abel Mario Larriba of Paso Robles, CA, age 67, passed away peacefully with his family by his side in his home on May 11, 2019. Mario was born June 30, 1951 to Abel H. and Hope Larriba. Mario graduated from Ernest Righetti High School in 1969 and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science from Fresno State University in 1975. Mario and his wife, Lisa Ann Larriba, shared a loving marriage for 42 years. Mario worked 35 years for Thrifty/Rite Aid as Store Manager. In his spare time he enjoyed fiddling with his computers and going for jogs with his dogs. After his retirement in 2010 he became a driver for Ride-On Transportation which brought great pleasure to him especially when transporting his clients to the Special Olympics. One of his joys was spending time with his granddaughter Bella. He is survived by his wife, his daughter Alanna Sivils (Jesse Sivils), and his younger sister Genevieve Larriba Starnes. His nephews and nieces will always remember his contagious laugh.
Awaiting to help him in his New Journey are his Father Abel and Mother Hope, his sisters Marie McKenzie, Lucille Hart, and his brother Michael Larriba.
A Celebration of his life will be held on June 8, 2019 at 11 o'clock at St. Rose Church, 820 Creston Road, Paso Robles, CA.
In lieu of sending flowers please donate to the Special Olympics in his honor.
660 Clarion Ct., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.
