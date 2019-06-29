Lompoc Valley resident, and former Santa Maria resident, Teresa Juarez, is set to celebrate her 100th birthday Sunday.
Juarez was born, along with her identical twin Rita, on June 30, 1919, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The two lived in Ottawa and then moved to Minnesota at age 2. Rita died in 1972 at the age of 53.
Juarez was married for 53 years until 1992, when her first husband passed away.
Teresa lived in Santa Maria from 1988 to 2010. At age 80, she married Leo Juarez in 2000; Leo was a musician who had his own quartet and played throughout Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.
After Leo died in 2009, Teresa moved to Vandenberg Village, where she still resides.