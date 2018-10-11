U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Esmeralda Sanchez Avila graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Sanchez Avila is the daughter of Maria and Martin Sanchez of Nipomo.
She is a 2015 graduate of Nipomo High School. She earned an associate degree in 2017 from Allan Hancock College.