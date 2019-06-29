Krista Raeanne Cano, of Santa Maria, and Parker Jones, of Solvang, were named to the Dean's Academic Honor List for the spring 2019 semester at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
Students honored on the Dean's List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Cano, enrolled in the Robbins School of Health and Human Sciences, and Jones, enrolled in the Hankamer School of Business, were two of more than 4,100 students to make the Dean's List at the national Christian research university.
***
Zachary Padilla, of Buellton, was named to the Dean's List for spring semester 2019 at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.
Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed. Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students.