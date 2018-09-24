California brewers are bringing home some heavy medal from this year’s Great American Beer Festival awards ceremony. The Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. team brought home three winning golds for Davy Brown Ale, bronze for Hoppy Poppy IPA, and bronze for Figtoberfest Lager.
This year's festival in Denver brought together 800 breweries, 4,000 beers, and 62,000 fans. The competition portion of the event pitted a record 2,404 breweries with 8,864 beers against one another in 104 categories, with 293 judges from 13 countries blind-tasting each beer for ranking. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.’s total count for GABF medals now sits at 23 as it approaches its 8th anniversary.
“To see our team’s dedication to top quality beer be awarded at this esteemed event is extremely gratifying” shares Jaime Dietenhofer, half of the father-and-son team that founded the brewery in 2010. “My dad and I are so proud of everything our crew has achieved this year, and this kind of recognition from the GABF judges just propels that positive momentum even further.”
Earlier this year, FMB announced aggressive growth plans for 2018, which included a comprehensive expansion at the Buellton headquarters and launching canned product. This year of growth shows no signs of slowing down, with demand for cans high and production brewing and packaging rates breaking company records.
The company’s win in the German-style Oktoberfest category comes just in time for next week’s Figtoberfest celebrations on Sept. 29 at all taprooms.
For more information, visit Figtoberfest.com and figmtnbrew.com/taprooms for details and locations.