{{featured_button_text}}
Country Club donation
Contributed photo

The Santa Maria Country Club Ladies Division presented a check for $11,844, the proceeds from a recent fundraiser, to Dignity Health-Marian Medical Center and Mission Hope Cancer Center. The donation will go toward local patients' needs at the Mission Hope Cancer Center. Pictured from left are Jessa Brooks, Julie (no last name given), Katherine Guthrie, Dr. Monica Rocco, Dottie Lyons, Judy Van Sant, Dianne Bouquet, Michelle (no last name given).

0
0
0
0
0