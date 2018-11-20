Altrusa of Golden Valley is holding its 8th Annual Magical Christmas Trees Event starting today and ending with a drawing on Saturday, Dec. 8. It is upstairs at Santa Maria Town Center East near Rockin' Jump.
The event raises funds that are awarded to community organizations and programs such as the Santa Barbara County Education Office Vision Program, Guadalupe Kids Come First Foundation, the Mid-Coast Veterans Alliance and the Central Coast Literacy Council. They have also awarded over 87 elementary and junior high teacher grants to support classroom endeavors, participated in the monthly THRIVE program for families giving books to children and volunteered with many community projects such as the Marian Foundation’s Day of Hope.
Sponsors have decorated 7-foot tall trees and provided gifts totaling at least $350. Members of the community can enter a raffle drawing for the trees and gifts by buying $1 tickets.
Altrusa is a service organization whose mission is to enrich the lives of those they touch through commitment to service, education and literacy; 90 percent of the funds they raise provide support to local educational and service programs.
For more information, visit www.altrusaofgoldenvalley.org.