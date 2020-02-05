Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards welcomes new director of business development

Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards has announced the hiring of new Director of Business Development RaeLynn Zenzius.
Coming from a diverse background and ‘can do’ spirit, according to a spokesperson for the winery, Zenzius joins Alma Rosa after most recently working as General Manager of Santa Barbara County’s Kalyra Winery, where she gained valuable experience in many facets of the wine industry, including production, bottling, DTC sales and event management.
A native of New England, Zenzuis moved to the West Coast in 1995 for the chance to combine her entrepreneurial spirit with her love of the outdoors. She went on to build several businesses, studied Long/Short fiction at UCLA, then became an elite cycling coach and amateur bike racer before venturing into the world of wine.
In addition to her experience at Kalyra Winery, Zenzius has earned her WSET Level 1 certification and is currently enrolled in the Sonoma State University Wine Business program.
"We are so happy to have a woman with RaeLynn's passion and indefatigable energy to help us grow the critical consumer direct channels that are integral to the health of a small winery,” said Debra Eagle, Alma Rosa's general manager. “I’m excited to have her support and look forward to working together to formulate new programs that bolster our growth and vision.”
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.