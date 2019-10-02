Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyard will host “A Conversation with Richard Sanford” on Oct. 19, 11 a.m. - noon. Sanford, a Santa Barbara County wine country legend, will share his stories about the pioneering years of California wine and the future of winegrowing.
This talk will be moderated by Matt Kettmann, a contributing editor for Wine Enthusiast, and held under the trees at the Alma Rosa Ranch where Richard and his wife, Thekla, have lived since 1983. They planted the first certified organic vineyard in Santa Barbara County, according to an Alma Rosa spokesperson.
Sanford is known for being one of California’s earliest proponents of Pinot Noir and the first to plant the varietal in Santa Barbara County in 1971. He helped to establish the Sta. Rita Hills appellation and has made many contributions to the world of wine for which he was inducted into the Vintner Hall of Fame in 2012.
Cost to attend the event is $15 per person, which includes a glass or two of wine.
Alma Rosa Ranch is located at 7250 Santa Rosa Road, Buellton.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.almarosawinery/visit/events or call call 805-688-9090, x103.
