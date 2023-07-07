A new program designed to support the Santa Maria Public Library’s mission of lifelong learning through hands-on activities inspiring creativity is coming early next week.

The library announced "Clever Crafternoon," a free adult crafting workshop scheduled for Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m. in the library’s Learning Loft. 

The noontime workshop will provide an environment for adults who enjoy hobby crafting. Participants will use packing tape and a few everyday items to make a one-of-a-kind bookmark. All materials will be provided, registration is required.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

