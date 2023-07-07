A new program designed to support the Santa Maria Public Library’s mission of lifelong learning through hands-on activities inspiring creativity is coming early next week.
The library announced "Clever Crafternoon," a free adult crafting workshop scheduled for Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m. in the library’s Learning Loft.
The noontime workshop will provide an environment for adults who enjoy hobby crafting. Participants will use packing tape and a few everyday items to make a one-of-a-kind bookmark. All materials will be provided, registration is required.
This program is designed for patrons 18 and older. Anyone interested in this workshop may register by visiting the library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.
The library will be hosting its first tech-help session of the month on Saturday, July 8 with a second session planned for July 22.
Meet one-on-one with library staff for a 25-minute appointment for instruction on topics such as setting up new devices, installing apps, privacy best practices and enjoying library e-resources at home.
The program will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions, or applications that require users to input sensitive information.
Both sessions are scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are available by appointment only. Call the library’s Information Desk at (805) 925-0994 extension 8562 to schedule an appointment.
The Santa Maria Public Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street. Find information on branch locations across the Santa Maria Valley, and see a schedule of public appearances by the Santa Maria Bookmobile on the library website.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213