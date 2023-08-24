This weekend is the time for potential pet parents in the area to take the plunge and bring home a furry friend of their own, all without additional fees for the adoption.
Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters have teamed up with Greater Good Charities, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and The Animal Rescue Site to foster an easier adoption process as part of NBCUniversal Local’s pet adoption campaign.
Starting on Friday and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 27, animal lovers should visit one of SBCAS’ three shelters to take advantage of this annual drive. The offer is good at the shelters in Santa Maria, Lompoc, or Santa Barbara to find their new best friend between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Local food vendors will be on-site to provide some delicious food to draw you to the shelters. MYM Hot Dogs and Vinyl DJ Gary Slavin and the Santa Maria shelter at 548 W. Foster and Antojitos Oaxaquenos Rosita will be at the Lompoc shelter located at 1501 W. Central Ave. in Lompoc.
There is the option to provide a monetary donation in support of the cause. When donating to the Clear the Shelters Fund, donors have the option to cover transaction fees with their donation so that 100% goes directly to the shelter or rescue of their choice.
Find more information on the work of SBCAS and to learn how you can support their work through donations, volunteering and many other ways on their website, www.countyofsb.org/415/Animal-Services.