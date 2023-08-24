Santa Barbara County animal shelters need adopters
Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters have teamed up with Greater Good Charities, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and The Animal Rescue Site to foster an easier adoption process as part of NBCUniversal Local’s pet adoption campaign.

 Laura Place, Staff file

This weekend is the time for potential pet parents in the area to take the plunge and bring home a furry friend of their own, all without additional fees for the adoption. 

Starting on Friday and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 27, animal lovers should visit one of SBCAS’ three shelters to take advantage of this annual drive. The offer is good at the shelters in Santa Maria, Lompoc, or Santa Barbara to find their new best friend between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

