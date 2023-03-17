Happy St. Patrick's Day - Instagram Post - 1
Contributed, Santa Barbara County Animal Services

In the spirit of the St. Patricks' Day holiday, Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) is offering a special pet adoption promotion that gives residents the chance to bring home their own furry lucky charm. 

Adopt a shelter pet for only $17 this weekend, a $13 license fee still applies, at three county adoption facilities. The Santa Maria location at 548 W. Foster Road will offer the special adoption rates from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

“We’re doing everything we can to encourage the public to foster or adopt a pet,” said SBCAS Director Sarah Aguilar. “The Lucky Charm promotion is to encourage community members to visit our shelters to find a furry friend to add to your family. There’s no better luck than to have a pet that loves you every day."

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

