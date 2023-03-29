Due to heavy rains this winter and early spring, Los Flores Ranch Park located just south of Santa Maria, has been closed to prevent and repair damage from this season's storms.  

While the 1,700-acre facility will remain partially closed, a smaller schedule of programming will start to make its return to the park in April, starting with a couple of events this weekend.  

This Saturday, individuals and families are invited to participate in a yoga hike and pose class, that will lead participants through a short hike featuring yoga breaks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

