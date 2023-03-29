Due to heavy rains this winter and early spring, Los Flores Ranch Park located just south of Santa Maria, has been closed to prevent and repair damage from this season's storms.
While the 1,700-acre facility will remain partially closed, a smaller schedule of programming will start to make its return to the park in April, starting with a couple of events this weekend.
This Saturday, individuals and families are invited to participate in a yoga hike and pose class, that will lead participants through a short hike featuring yoga breaks.
This program is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and run to noon.
Later on Saturday, starting at 1:30 p.m., the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will offer the first part of the B.A.R.K Ranger Program at Los Flores Ranch.
The B.A.R.K Ranger program gives dog owners (or walkers) the chance to tour the park via a docent-led hike, participate in activities and learn more about the rules of B.A.R.K.
Owners and dogs who complete the program will receive an official B.A.R.K Ranger Badge.
Any questions about events at Los Flores Ranch, or other Recreation and Parks Department programming should be directed to the department by calling 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.
Inclement weather can impact these events and could even force cancellation without notice.
Los Flores Ranch Park is located at 6271 Dominion Road.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213