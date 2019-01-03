Nearly two months after Amie Moore, 28, daughter of Santa Ynez resident Dave Salter, and her family were forced to flee their Malibu home to escape the Woolsey fire, they face an estimated 3-year rebuild and an opportunity to look for a silver lining.
Considered to be Los Angeles County's worst wildfire in modern history, the fire started on Nov. 8 in the Woolsey Canyon area south of Simi Valley in Ventura County. It consumed a reported 96,949 acres (approximately 151.5 square miles) in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, according to Cal Fire's Watershed Emergency Response Team (WERT) final report. Over 1,500 structures were destroyed and 341 structures damaged.
Included in that statistic is the Moore's house.
"It was his home," Amie Moore said of the house she and husband Tommy Moore, 42, and their two-year-old son, Charlie, had called home. Her father-in-law, Tom Moore, 87, an accomplished ex-script supervisor in L.A., had constructed the main house on 3 1/2 acres of land in Point Dume during the 60s, which over time came to include two additional free-standing buildings, one of which he lived in and another that was rented out to friends.
"He built everything on that property; planted every tree (30-40) and bushe -- everything was done with his own two hands," Amie said sadly.
All three homes were lost to the fire.
Amie said the toll on her father-in-law, who also suffers from dementia, has been significant. "This whole thing sent him downward, he now needs around-the-clock assisted care," she said.
Tommy Moore, who grew up on the property and in recent years renovated it to fit his family's growing needs and further accommodate his ailing father, is also having a difficult time, Amie said.
"It's been a lot harder on him than it has on me. It was his whole life since he was a kid. Really his whole life," Amie said. "I think we're all just trying to view it as there will be a silver lining at the end of this."
Get out
The fire was reported the afternoon of Nov. 8, and was quickly spread by Santa Ana winds. Amie said the family went to bed that night and she woke up at 6 a.m. the next morning with her husband telling her to pack.
The fire had jumped the freeway.
By 7 a.m. the Moores had received a text alert that Malibu was being evacuated. And by 8 a.m., Amie said she had loaded the car with important documents and heirlooms, and left with her mom and son, northbound towards Oxnard.
"There was so much smoke in my car, and the freeway was a parking lot," Amie said. "It took us 3 1/2 hours to get to Duke's where we hunkered down at my friend's house for a few hours until it got smokey there too. So we left for Santa Monica which took two more hours because all exits to Santa Monica were closed. We didn't have much food to give my son, so we ate chocolate bars. It was hard for him to be in the car all day, and he has asthma."
Amie said her husband stayed behind with his father and his mother, Dixie, who lives up the road. She refused to leave since nearly losing her home to the Simi fire in 2003. Together, they rescued valuable belongings and attempted to stave off the flames.
"Around 2 p.m., Tommy called and said, 'There's nothing I can do. I think we're going to lose the house,'" Amie said.
Not long after, Amie said her husband and his parents took refuge at a nearby beach. After 4:30 p.m., she didn't hear from him again.
"Amie was in a panic about not being able to reach Tommy," said Salter, Amie's dad, a civil engineer specializing in landslide stabilization who is helping his daughter with the rebuild. He said he and his wife, Robbie Kaye, a Santa Ynez-based author and photojournalist, stayed in communication with Amie to the best of their ability.
"We texted or called sporadically. We didn’t want to clog the communication since she was communicating with Tommy about where he was and what was going on with his parents, who also had to evacuate," Kaye said.
Salter said they found out on Friday night that Amie was going to lose her house.
By then, 14 hours had passed. Amie had no idea if her husband and in-laws were okay. She said she felt helpless leaning on local news stations for minute-to-minutes updates that never came.
"I watched my neighbor's house burn down on ABC News. We all just wanted to know what was going on. I was livid. I was just hoping to hear from my husband," she said, reliving her moments of desperation.
The call finally came.
At 6 a.m. on Nov. 10, she received a call from her husband. "It was the longest day of my life," she said.
Tommy Moore had dropped his parents off in Palos Verdes and returned to his mother's house in Malibu with three of his cousins, one of which is a retired firefighter, in an effort to save her home. They stayed on top of spot fires to prevent flare-ups.
And they succeeded.
On Thursday, Nov. 15, a week later, "I finally saw my husband," Amie said. "I told him he smelled like fire."
Amie humbly recounts her husband's dedication to prepare for the worst. "I always thought he was just being dramatic. He would instruct me on what things to take in case of a fire and which things should be labeled. But because of him, we were more prepared than most people, I think. He grew up in Malibu and is aware of the fire danger."
Silver linings
Despite losing a family heirloom and her wedding ring in the Woolsey fire, Amie said it's hard to feel bad, or like a victim.
"There are over 600 people in Malibu that lost their homes, we're not the only ones. It happened to so many other people, especially in the Camp fire. People up there have it so much worse. I mean, their entire city is gone; they can't rebuild because there's no city left! There's nothing there."
Additionally, she said losing her home just doesn't compare to the struggles they've endured as a couple over the past few years, having lost two of three triplet's (Charlie's siblings), and experiencing more heart-wrenching losses in their attempts to conceive.
"I feel very grateful all things considered," Amie said. "The way Malibu came together to help everybody was incredibly inspiring. We've received so much support -- it's overwhelming. The situation has been both hard and stressful, but when little things fall into place, I still feel like we're pretty lucky."
Amie's parents said they are proud of her and her husband for staying positive, and that silver linings will inevitably be seen.
"We share that in time, there will be silver linings, the first one being that they are all OK," said Kaye.
"Amie is a pretty strong kid. She's pretty amazing," said Salter.
The Moore family of three will grow to four in June, and have moved to the City of Oxnard to await the completion of their 3-year rebuild. Tommy's mom is back at home; his dad moved to another property where he is receiving full-time care; and Amie said the fruit trees Tom planted on the property decades ago, have survived.
"There are still apples on the trees," she said.