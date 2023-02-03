Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: My mom and uncle are in their 80s, and they did not need any more "stuff" for Christmas. So, I gave them the gift of a homecooked meal once a week for a year. This could be done for birthdays or other special occasions, but it can also be enjoyed all year if your schedule allows. -- K.M., Centerville, Ohio

K.M., this is a very nice gift to give people who have everything they need. Just getting out and seeing family, talking with other relatives, and eating a nice warm meal means a lot to the elderly. It lets them know that you are thinking of them and probably improves their overall view of life, maybe even their health, too. -- Heloise

SEND A GREAT HINT TO:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you