091323 VMS Tech Trek Science Camp

Four Vandenberg Middle School girls were offered the opportunity to attend the annual Tech Trek Science Camp at UC Santa Barbara in July. From right to left: Rylee Theis, Natali Santos, Alani Duenas, and Octavia Ritter.

 Contributed

Four Vandenberg Middle School students were given a glimpse of college life at UC Santa Barbara over the summer at Tech Trek Science Camp, a 1-week program designed for girls entering eighth grade who are interested in the sciences.

Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) with assistance from Coast Hills Community Foundation, sponsored the four middle schoolers with an opportunity to explore the world of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) via hands-on experiments during their weeklong stay.

Aylani Duenas, Octavia Ritter, Natali Santos, and Rylee Theis were nominated by their teachers to attend the camp in July before being selected by AAUW representatives in a final interview, an AAUW spokeswoman said.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

