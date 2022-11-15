The first of four straight days of STEAM related story time events from the City of Santa Maria Public Library will take place today at Armstrong Park, 1000 East Chapel Street, starting at 4:00 p.m.

The Library’s SMPL to Go Bookmobile will present a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) story time at four City Park locations from Tuesday, November 15th through Friday, November 18th. After story time, there will be a STEAM related activity.

The hour-long programs will be held at the following times and locations:

