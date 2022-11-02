111117 SYV Vaquero Show 15.jpg
A roping demonstration is shown in this image during the 33rd Annual Vaquero show at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum. This year, guests will again enjoy demonstrations of roping from Ramon Becerra on Saturday, Nov. 12.

 Lindsey Drewes

The 38th annual Vaquero Show and Sale will circle back at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum Nov. 11-13 to once again celebrate the vaquero spirit and the way of life.

The public is invited to attend and celebrate the unique culture and equine skills of the California “Vaquero” (cowboy) that also honors horsemanship in the community. 

The annual Vaquero Show is the Museum's most critical annual fundraiser event of the year.

