The public is invited to attend and celebrate the unique culture and equine skills of the California “Vaquero” (cowboy) that also honors horsemanship in the community.
The annual Vaquero Show is the Museum's most critical annual fundraiser event of the year.
"The museum has almost been shuttered since the pandemic, so it’s important that we get this little jewel dusted off and relaunched," said event spokeswoman Karen Steinwachs.
A Friday evening Gala will kick off the celebration from 4:30 to 9 p.m., featuring a sale preview party, cocktails, live music and a multi-course feast in the museum courtyard. The annual “Vaquero of the Year” award will be presented to 2022 recipient Paul McEnroe of La Purisima Ranch.
Live and silent auctions featuring a wide variety of exclusive items will available for purchase and to bid on.
Tickets for the Gala Dinner and preview sale are $200 per person, and are available online at santaynezmuseum.org/vaquero-show or by calling the museum at 805-688-7889.
Family-fun continues on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the Vaquero Show and Collectable Sale, where attendees will enjoy a shopping experience by notable artisans and collectors from throughout the western United States.
During show hours, guests will also enjoy demonstrations of roping from Ramon Becerra, blacksmithing by Jordan Kepler (winner of Forged in Fire competition), and traditional dancing by Baile de California.
Admission is $5 per person and can be purchased at the gate. A no-host bar and lunch options will be available during both days.
On Saturday evening, the event's popular Pig Roast and Barn Dance will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Pork Palace, located in Gaviota just south of Buellton.
Dinner will include spit-roast pig with all the "fixin’s," along with non-pork/vegetarian options.
Once plates are cleared, Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band will take the stage to get guests on their feet and into the "swing" of the celebration.
Tickets to the Pig Roast and Barn Dance are $65 per person.
The weekend fundraising event is hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum (SYVHM) and Parks-Janeway Carriage House, located at 3596 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez.
For tickets, more information or sponsorship opportunities, call the museum at 805-688-7889 or email info@santaynezmuseum.org
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.