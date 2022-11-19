The Michelin Guide recently added three Santa Barbara County restaurants to a list of 34 other distinguished California establishments that now appear as "New" on the guide.michelin.com website.
Two North County locations listed in the updated guide include peasants FEAST of Solvang, Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos, as well as AMA Sushi located in South County's Montecito.
The international food guide was dreamed up by Michelin tire brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin in 1920 — at a time when there were fewer than 3,000 cars in their country of France — as a way to help motorists better plan trips that in turn boosted car sales and tire purchases.