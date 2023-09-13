Twenty-eight artists from near and far are saddling up for the 13th annual SLOPOKE Art of the West Show slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 22-24, at Flag Is Up Farms in Buellton.

The fine art exhibition, which celebrates all things American West, will feature artists from across the country presenting in various mediums including paintings, sculptures, and photography. 

"At the SLOPOKE we present art of the west, not necessarily 'western art' and look for emerging artists who paint the 21st century west as well as those recreating the 18th or 19th century west," explained event founders Tom and Sherie Burgher.

 

0
0
0
0
0