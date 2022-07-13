'Through our lens' - The week that was July 29 - Aug. 5
Buy Now

Henry Alvarado, of the Buellton Parks and Recreation Department, barbecues tri-tip as a line for food forms in the background during the city's 2017 free BBQ Bonanza at River View Park. 

 Frank Cowan, Contributor

The 20th annual Buellton BBQ Bonanza is set for Saturday, July 30, at Riverview Park and will feature live music, family-friendly activities and a free Santa Maria-style tri-tip barbecue courtesy of the city of Buellton.

Friends, families and neighbors are invited to attend and bring a dessert for sharing. 

The event is slated for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Business and community organizations are welcome to participate and reserve a booth. Those interested can contact Buellton Recreation Director Kyle Abello at 805-688-1086.

Riverview Park is located at 151 Sycamore Drive in Buellton.

 

0
0
0
0
0