The 20th annual Buellton BBQ Bonanza is set for Saturday, July 30, at Riverview Park and will feature live music, family-friendly activities and a free Santa Maria-style tri-tip barbecue courtesy of the city of Buellton.
Friends, families and neighbors are invited to attend and bring a dessert for sharing.
The event is slated for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Business and community organizations are welcome to participate and reserve a booth. Those interested can contact Buellton Recreation Director Kyle Abello at 805-688-1086.
Riverview Park is located at 151 Sycamore Drive in Buellton.