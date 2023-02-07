The annual return of community concerts at Santa Maria area parks is only a few months away, and local bands are invited to apply now for performance time.
The free, fun and family-friendly concerts, organized by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, will be held at city parks on Sunday afternoons starting in June and continuing through August. Bands who are interested in performing during the upcoming 2023 concert series can apply for consideration by April 14.
To complete an application, bands must submit a demo thumb drive of their work, a biography and a high resolution picture to the Parks Department at 615 South McClelland Street.
Any questions about the concerts, or the application process can be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department by calling 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.
Photos: Steppin' Out performs at Aquistapace Park in finale of 2021 Summer Concert Series
092621-smt-news-concert-in-the-park-smrpd-001
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY) Inc. invited the community to the final summer concert of the 2021 Concert in the Park Series held at Acquistapace Park Sunday, featuring local band Steppin' Out.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
092621-smt-news-concert-in-the-park-smrpd-002
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Dance band Steppin’ Out performs Sunday at Acquistapace Park in the final summer concert of the 2021 Concert in the Park Series in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
092621-smt-news-concert-in-the-park-smrpd-005
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Mike Arriola of Steppin' Out points to the crowd, which totaled around 500 people, at the final summer concert of Santa Maria's 2021 Concert in the Park series at Acquistapace Park on Sunday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
092621-smt-news-concert-in-the-park-smrpd-006
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Community members dance to the sounds of Steppin' Out at Acquistapace Park on Sunday.
Randy De La Peña Photos, Contributor
092621-smt-news-concert-in-the-park-smrpd-004
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Community members cheer and dance during a performance by Steppin' Out at Acquistapace Park on Sunday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
092621-smt-news-concert-in-the-park-smrpd-006
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Activities were provided to children during the final summer concert of the 2021 Concert in the Park series at Acquistapace Park on Sunday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
092621-smt-news-concert-in-the-park-smrpd-007
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Residents enjoyed cool treats from Hanohano Shave Ice at the final summer concert of the 2021 Concert in the Park series at Acquistapace Park on Sunday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
092621-smt-news-concert-in-the-park-smrpd-003
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Community members move and groove to live music by Steppin' Out at Acquistapace Park on Sunday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
092621-smt-news-concert-in-the-park-smrpd-009
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Mike Arriola, left, and Jineanne Coderre of Steppin Out' perform at the final summer concert of Santa Maria's 2021 Concert in the Park series at Acquistapace Park on Sunday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213