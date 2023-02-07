The annual return of community concerts at Santa Maria area parks is only a few months away, and local bands are invited to apply now for performance time. 

The free, fun and family-friendly concerts, organized by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, will be held at city parks on Sunday afternoons starting in June and continuing through August. Bands who are interested in performing during the upcoming 2023 concert series can apply for consideration by April 14.

To complete an application, bands must submit a demo thumb drive of their work, a biography and a high resolution picture to the Parks Department at 615 South McClelland Street.  

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

