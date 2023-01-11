011023 Danish Days

Donna Ineman of The Home Connection, left, Danish Days Trip Raffle chair helps draw the winning raffle ticket alongside Linda Johansen, Solvang Danish Days Foundation Member, and 2022 Danish Days Maid Aleena Madrid.

 Contributed

A winner was announced for the 2022 Solvang Danish Days "Win a Trip for Two to Denmark" raffle that was held Friday in front of The Home Connection store at the close of the town's annual Julefest.

Goleta resident Elizabeth Crespo purchased her ticket at the Solvang Visitors Center on Copenhagen Drive during the annual Danish Days festivities held in September. The annual event celebrates the history and Danish culture of Solvang. 

Crespo's ticket was drawn by 2022 Danish Days Maid Aleena Madrid who presided over the annual festival alongside 2020 Danish Maid Isabella Lopez and 2021 Danish Maid Kayla Bandel. Crespo was not present at the drawing.

 

