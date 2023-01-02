The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians annual Charity Golf Classic raised $150,000, benefitting Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria and the tribe’s Technology in Schools Program which provides grants to help local classrooms address high-tech needs.
The two-day tournament that was expanded to three days this year, was held in September at the Alisal River Course in Solvang.
This year's Chumash Charity Golf Classic raised $150,000, with proceeds split evenly between three regional nonprofits including Planned Parenthood California Central Coast.
The organization's mission is to promote health equity, conduct community outreach and provide sexual and reproductive health care in Santa Barbara County.
“Serving Native American and indigenous communities is of great importance to us as sexual and reproductive health care providers on the Central Coast,” said Lindsay Soleimani, VP of philanthropy for Planned Parenthood California Central Coast. “We are so thankful for the support from the Chumash Charity Golf Classic.”
Second recipient, Good Samaritan Shelter, has earmarked the funds for its most underfunded program, but one of its most utilized — a 16-bed safe house for female survivors of human trafficking.
“The outpouring of support from the Chumash Foundation will assist in continuing the operations of the Safe House program and be a part of saving the lives of women throughout our community," said Kirsten Cahoon, director of shelter operations for Good Samaritan Shelter. "This is a step in the direction of ending human trafficking in our community."
Lastly, the Technology in Schools Program also received $50,000 to help fulfill the technological needs of classrooms in Santa Barbara County.
The program, which was launched in 2015 by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, provided funding for the 2022-23 school year to Delta High School in Santa Maria, College School District in Santa Ynez, Cuyama Elementary School, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School and Ballard Elementary School in the Santa Ynez Valley.
“Our golf tournament is an opportunity for our business partners and other tribes from throughout the state to come together and enjoy some golf and camaraderie for a worthy cause,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We hope the funds we raised will help Planned Parenthood and the Good Samaritan Shelter continue their valuable work in our community.”
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.