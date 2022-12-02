Buellton Winter Fest 2017, 20 tons of snow, set for Dec. 3
Lucas Rubin, 13, throws a giant snowball on a friend as they play in the 20 tons of snow piled on Avenue of Flags during the 2016 Buellton Winter Fest.

 Len Wood, Staff

Winter has arrived in Buellton and there will be snow to prove it.

Buellton's annual Winter Fest will kick off Sunday, Dec. 4 with a schedule of events that ends with 20 tons of snow being trucked in for visitors to enjoy.

Food and gift vendors will also be on-site, leading up to the Christmas tree lighting ceremony to take place along Avenue of Flags at 7 p.m.

Local children had breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus and took photos with the jolly pair at Buellton's day-long Winterfest event in 2018.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

