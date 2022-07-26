Downtown cruise kicks off Lompoc Police Car Show weekend
Cruisers wave from a classic Chevy during the 2017 Lompoc Police Car Show cruise on Ocean Avenue. 

 Len Wood, Staff file

The Lompoc Police cruise and car show event will make its return Friday, Aug. 5, after a two-year pause due to the pandemic to celebrate its 18th year in the community.

During the second to last Old Town Market celebration of the summer — themed Public Safety Night — motorcycles, cars and trucks, will cruise back and forth down stretches of Ocean Avenue, and land at Ryon Park where visitors can get a close-up view of a wide range of unusual — and, in some cases, unique — vehicles as part of the annual car show. 

A Best in Show winner will be named and featured on the event poster and T-shirts for the 2023 version.

 

