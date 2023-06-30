062923 Elverhoj Solstice Sundowner

Attendees gather for the 11th annual Solstice Sundowner benefit party held June 17 at Stonecrest Estate at Kærskov Vineyard in Solvang.

 Contributed

The Elverhoj Museum's 11th annual Solstice Sundowner Benefit Party was deemed "a wonderful success, brimming with merriment and good cheer" by museum staff.

The event serves as one of the museum's largest fundraisers of the year.

According to museum Executive Director Esther Jacobsen Bates, the event was a success due to the support of many who helped the museum exceed its goal in raising funds for programs and operations as well as continued care of the historic building and grounds.

 

0
0
0
0
0