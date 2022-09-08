Ojai author and native plant educator Lanny Kaufer will lead his 10th annual autumnal equinox nature hike at "sky island" on Pine Mountain Sunday, Sept. 18.
The 3-mile hike will consist of a walk through a thick forest of pines, white fir and incense-cedar located at 7,000 feet, nearby to the Ventura coast.
The outing will start at 9 a.m. with a possible car caravan of about 36 miles up Highway 33 from the Maricopa Plaza, (1207 Maricopa Highway, Ojai) to the Reyes Peak trailhead.
Kaufer and the group will start walking into the Sespe Wilderness from the trailhead (where there is a restroom) at about 10:30 a.m., stopping for lunch (not provided) in the forest and returning to the trailhead at 3:30 p.m., arriving back at the Maricopa Plaza by 4 p.m.
The group will hike on a well-used trail through a mixed-conifer forest, stopping often to identify and discuss native plants, birds and wildlife.
The intermediate-level hike is suitable for fit, moderately experienced hikers or physically fit beginners, Kaufer said, noting that those with respiratory or circulatory issues possibly affected by altitude of 7,000 feet should consult with a physician before attempting the hike.
After the hike, participants will receive a detailed follow-up email including a list of all plants and wildlife identified.
No dogs or smoking are allowed. Light rain will not cancel the hike, though heavy rain or chance of thunderstorms will.
The cost for the hike is $45 per person. Senior, student and child discounts are available by request. To register, visit HerbWalks.com or call 805-646-6281.
Paid registrants will receive a confirmation email a few days prior to the event with all necessary information, including what to bring, weather forecast and directions to the trailhead.