The Lompoc Public Library and Village Library will offer a pair of free crafting programs this week ahead of the Halloween holiday.
The first program will be a Hallowing crafting event for children and families from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road. At this event, participants will be able to make or decorate hair pins, masks, skeletons and pumpkins, among other items.
Another Halloween crafting program for children and families will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave. It will include a photo booth, and participants will have a chance to get their photo taken with a Polaroid camera and decorate a photo frame. Other crafts will include decorating a paper bag for trick-or-treating and jewelry-making.
For more information on these or other programs, call the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8781.