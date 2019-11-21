Wrong use of platform?
Buellton Union School District Supt. Randal Haggard recently used the school to share the district’s political position on negotiations for new contracts for teachers and support staff.
This is the second time he has used Parent Square for this purpose, sending out information to a captive audience. As an educator, I have great concerns regarding the superintendent’s use in this manner, when it should be solely for educational and safety issues pertaining to students.
While the district has a right to present its position on negotiations, Haggard’s use of Parent Square uses a system dedicated to communications with parents for the education and safety of their children. It is not for political gain and one-sided debate presented by Supt. Haggard for negotiations or for his advocacy of his 23-percent raise, which he also posted on Parent Square last spring. Parents did not provide their emails and cell numbers to receive information on anything other than information directly related to their children, and using the system in any other manner is abusing its purpose.
After reading the most recent post on Parent Square, I sent the school board questions, all of which have gone unanswered. What is the Board’s reasoning for allowing Supt. Haggard to post details about negotiations on Parent Square? Does the board pre-approve the posts regarding negotiations? How does the board justify communication of this nature when they shut down communication from the public and the Buellton Education Association at a meeting last spring?
While negotiations continue to be of interest to the public, Parent Square is not the proper forum for the district to post its position. The district could use its website, or like the Buellton Education Association has done, use other social media outlets.
Students should be the focus of Parent Square posts, period.
Lisa Restivo
Solvang
Save country, get the facts
Congressman Schiff is still there hiding the whistleblower but it doesn't distract from the choices of Democratic candidates, snapping at each other on how they can top their opposition's platform.
Democrats have tried to distract the public with the impeachment instead of working on what they want to present to the public if elected president.
Their socialist ideas have been tried in other countries and failed. Not only is the population starving, but they are leaving and coming here. Are they coming here to get another taste of socialism?
What they are doing to the Constitution is a disgrace to our forefathers, who worked long and hard to cover any what if situation, should it happen. Well, it seems the Democrats are making their own rules by someone who has made himself as judge, jury and executioner, and is not allowing, by due process of the law, representation of those he hopes to find guilty.
I am ashamed to say I live in California. It's bad enough we have had to accept being a sanctuary state, but being represented by the three Democrats is too much to have to stomach.
With less than a year to the most important election in history, it is up to you to do more than smell the roses. Fertilize your brain in these next months and do your job to save our country.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc