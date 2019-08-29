Welcome back Pirates
What fun it is to drive by the high school with its sign welcoming students back to a new academic year, and witness the community supported bond measure improvements.
The 2019 graduation highlighted all the successful accomplishments the students achieved under the guidance of the entire team at SYVUHS.
Through the scholarship program, the community provides the financial aide to help students achieve their future dreams. With Pirate pride I congratulate our students, faculty, support staff, administration, trustees and parents.
Thank you for the ongoing academic excellence at our high school
Have a wonderful year.
Carol Anders
Buellton
Backing Strauss Wind Energy Project
Visit Lompoc, LLC DBA Explore Lompoc, supports the planned Strauss Wind Energy Project not only because it will supply a clean, renewable source of electricity in Santa Barbara County but also because of the economic impact that it will have on the city of Lompoc during the construction period which is expected to last over a year.
The project will create about 150 construction jobs, which will include experienced union labor, and a team of permanent employees to assist in the maintenance and operation of the facility for the next 30 years. That increase in well-paying jobs will boost business (and tax receipts) for local businesses in and around Lompoc.
The project will also invest millions of dollars in the area economy by locally sourcing construction materials such as concrete and aggregate and by renting various construction related equipment.
The County approved the project on the same site in 2009, but because it was never built none of the significant economic and environmental benefits were realized. By pumping millions of dollars into the local economy, the Strauss Wind Energy Project will help our community move toward a cleaner energy future — and a brighter economic one. All project approvals should be expedited so that construction can start immediately. It deserves our full support.
Should you have any questions email info@explorelompoc.com.
Visit Lompoc, LLC DBA Explore Lompoc
Drop animals from menus
This Sept. 1 will mark 80 years since Hitler invaded Poland and started World War II. Three years later, he launched the Holocaust that murdered 6 million European Jews.
A key question facing historians is how could an enlightened society that produced our civilization’s greatest philosophers, poets, painters, and composers also produce its most notorious mass murderers, along with millions of ordinary upstanding citizens who just went along. Was the Holocaust a peculiarly German phenomenon, or are other enlightened societies capable? How about our own American society?
Jewish Nobel laureate, Isaac Bashevis Singer, gave a clear answer when he wrote: “To the animals, all people are Nazis.” Singer’s message is that we are all capable of oppressing the more vulnerable sentient beings in our midst, frequently without even thinking about it.
Our own enlightened society has translated the arbitrary Nazi dictum "the Christian lives, the Jew dies" into an equally arbitrary "the dog lives, the pig dies." Only the victims' names have been changed. The blissful, self-serving ignorance of the death camps and slaughterhouses in our midst remains.
Our very first step on the long road to end all oppression should be to drop animals from our menus.
Sedrick Mackenzie
Santa Maria