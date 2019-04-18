Wait for unredacted Mueller report
Regarding the number of letters parroting the Republican party line concerning the President's innocence of all wrong-doing based on the Mueller report; we haven't seen the Mueller report yet. We've only seen what a toady to the President has said was in the report.
Please go back and study the Watergate legal proceedings. All of this has been adjudicated before. Wait until the full report , unredacted, is released. Then try to spin it. I'm sure you will.
Neil Fischer
Santa Maria
Nuclear fuel is a miracle
Two recent letters show the writers are people who have studied the facts. One writer on nuclear so-called “waste” I know, and he’s studied his subject for many years.
We all need to learn a lesson from these writers. The earth is in a “climate crisis” according to our No. 1 climate scientist, James Hansen. If we really want to save a livable planet it’s time to drop fears put out by scare mongers who can’t back their fearful claims because they don’t study their subject deeply.
The entire U.S. Navy fleet of major ships is now nuclear powered. These giant carriers and subs emit no pollution to further warm earth. Shipboard service starting in 1955 has not resulted in the slightest injury and never a fatality.
These ships can run on their fuel for over 30 years without stopping in dangerous ports to refuel. Nuclear fuel is a miracle. If it’s not safe where are the fatalities after 80 years of operation predicted by the fear mongers?
Earth is in a crisis and we have a powerful fuel that can completely replace deadly, planet killing fossil fuels.
Read the science, then join the campaign to save life on earth. Or are fossil fuel profits more important than future lives of our children and grandchildren?
William Gloege
Santa Maria
Democrats' capitalism isn't socialism
Stupidly starting to campaign for the 2020 election far, far too early, politicians are using the word "socialism" in different contexts. Talk radio and Fox News have brainwashed people for years, trying to make it seem evil because it taxes the rich fairly.
But all the Democrats want that might be called "socialism" is to expand the kinds of programs we have now, such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and so forth. Democrats do not propose government taking over utilities, various kinds of businesses, etc. Our capitalism has produced the richest country in the world, but it has benefited the rich far out of proportion because Republicans try to cut programs that benefit everyone in order to give huge tax breaks to the wealthy and keep the deficit from going ballistic, which it has anyhow.
That our brand of capitalism does not benefit the large majority is proven beyond question by two facts. The wealthiest 1 percent of Americans own more than the bottom 90 percent. Trump blathers on about his creating low unemployment and rising wages, but the benefits that trickle down to the masses are chump change.
Absolute proof is in the fact that the average CEO here makes 300 times what average workers make. It was recently 475 times as much. Compare that with Japan where CEO's make 12 times the salary of the average worker. In Western European countries the ratio ranges from 12 times as much to 22 times as much.
Yes, our cruel brand of capitalism badly needs an infusion of socialistic programs, not pure socialism. Universal health is a glaringly obvious need supported my most Americans. We also need universal pre-school education, free community college education, and far more money diverted to environmentalism.
One wonders about conservatives who deny climate change. A few of them at least must have grandchildren, who may not want to live on Mars. Do Trump supporters, many of whom are just those who draw on government programs, realize Trump's budget calls for cutting billions from Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security? Trump and his party lack a moral center.
Jack Miles
Santa Maria