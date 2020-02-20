Letters to the Editor: Voting for Hartmann; Politics in cemetery board decision questioned; Bruce Porter will fight for us all; Supporting Andy Caldwell; Ag odor and noise different?

Ojai

Bruce Porter will fight for us all

I wholeheartedly support Bruce Porter in the upcoming election for 3rd District Supervisor in Santa Barbara County. I was born and raised in Santa Barbara, and after many years of living and working outside of the area, my husband and I chose to return to the county and make our home in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley.

We have become active members of our wonderful community by volunteering for various nonprofit organizations. I have worked in both the private and public sector, and was also a small business owner and employer, giving me a broad perspective on how our county supervisors can best serve our 3rd District citizens.

A group of Rancho Santa Ynez Estates residents here in Solvang, including myself, recently hosted Bruce Porter to meet and speak with us, as well as those in the adjoining Alisal Glen neighborhood along Fjord Drive.

We are a community that the county has been steamrolling over in their personal vision of what’s “best” for their agendas, and they have ignored our many voices about our concerns with how their proposals will negatively affect and forever change the nature of the quiet and safe neighborhood that has existed here for 50 years.