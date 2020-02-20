Letters to the Editor: Voting for Hartmann; Politics in cemetery board decision questioned; Bruce Porter will fight for us all; Supporting Andy Caldwell; Ag odor and noise different?

Hartmann works with all sides
I've known Joan Hartmann for many years and the one thing that has always impressed me is how deeply committed she is to working with all sides on an issue. Whether she was volunteering as a citizen to help lead Buellton citizens to take hold of the decisions regarding the boundaries of their community, or promoting finding common ground as a member of the Planning Commission on contentious land-use issues, especially in the Santa Ynez Valley, Joan seeks to build coalitions of inclusiveness. She does not engage in finger pointing.
Hers is a practical approach, not one of a demagogue, and the results speak for themselves. For example, her leadership as a member of the Board of Supervisors has resulted in remarkable forward-thinking with the development of the Strategic Energy Plan, a renewable energy initiative that will provide the citizens of Santa Barbara County with competitively-priced carbon-free electricity for generations to come and one of the first to do so in our state.
You can talk to Joan and she listens. And she cares about what you say. It is as simple as that. What more can you wish for from an elected official? I am supporting Joan for re-election. I hope you do, too.
Mark Oliver
Solvang
Politics in cemetery board decision questioned
I’d like to talk about the article about the Los Alamos Cemetery. First, and not horribly important, the article says “Inscriptions tell of … spouses who died just weeks apart.” That is true but more interesting is Carl and Shirley English who died just hours apart.
More important is the termination of Mr. Gill and Mr. Kopcrak. Make no mistake, letting their jobs expire after five and four successive appointments, and without explanation, is termination. Changing the cemetery board just two weeks before the March primary election, with Joan Hartmann on the ballot, seems strange … one can only wonder.
“The district’s secretary and certified public accountant said she would not discuss the cemetery’s financial matters.” The cemetery’s financial matters are public information. Another interesting point, however, is as one looks into it, you find more and more county involvement where, “According to Hartmann’s office, the only thing that’s really in the county’s hands is appointing the board members.”
For instance, the county performs annual audits of the cemetery board. We have a highly technical term for something like this spoken by a politician. We call it a lie.
I am amazed that Jefferson Litton, the head of Hartmann’s staff, can say that Gill and Kopcrak are technically still on the cemetery board after Hartmann sent them a letter saying “With the expiration of your term on Jan. 1, 2020, I hope that you will enjoy having a little more free time, and thank you again for your service.”
I wonder what Litton thinks constitutes termination. He also says “… the county does not have the authority to remove board members.“ Oh, except by letting their terms expire; caught in another lie. Politicians, what can I say? If this is the best Hartmann can do for her staff, I can’t re-elect her: if she can’t do the simple things (like appointing competent staff), how can we expect her to do the tough ones?
Michael Farris
Los Alamos
Hartmann has helped with traffic issues
GPS, Google Maps and Waze have made Hwy. 154 a freeway for Hwy. 101 travelers cutting through the heart of our community. Those who live on the east side of Hwy. 154 have daily heart-wrenching moments as we attempt to find a gap between traffic approaching from both directions at 70 mph.
A four-way stop has alleviated the problem at Baseline but the junctions at Roblar and Grand Avenue in Los Olivos are truly terrifying. With two fatalities and multiple crashes at the Roblar junction we have been trying to get a message to CalTrans that a four-way stop there is mandatory, and a much higher priority than their committed plan to put a roundabout at Baseline. But who to speak to in the bureacracy?
Joan Hartmann has addressed this issue by championing the Traffic Safety and Circulation Study, which identifies system-wide improvements, including reducing accidents and congestion at the Highway 101/154/246 triangle. Further, Joan and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments held the Highway 154 Safety Forum (which Joan chairs).
Joan understands that Valley residents deserve to have input, rather than being at the mercy of decisions made unilaterally by governmental bodies such as Caltrans. That’s why she has worked so hard on a process that includes us.
We hope our elected officials will represent us. Joan is delivering on this hope in traffic issues. Please join us in voting to re-elect Joan Hartmann to the Board of Supervisors.
Roger and Priscilla Higgins
Santa Ynez
Commentary facts call for answers
In a recent commentary Richard Nagler stated that 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann had cost the Santa Ynez Valley School District millions of dollars in funding through two decisions she had made - one was an oblique reference to "the Santa Ynez Unit" and the other to the agreement made between the County and the Chumash Tribe regarding Camp 4.
Both assertions are patently false and so easily disproved as to suggest that the writer was not interested in educating voters, only in misleading them. First, we must assume that his reference to "the Santa Ynez Unit" was regarding the denial of an emergency permit to Exxon Mobil to truck oil dozens of times a day up and down the Gaviota Coast.
The truth is Supervisor Hartmann did not participate in making that decision as it occurred in 2015 before she was even elected to the Board of Supervisors. Second, Supervisor Hartmann was never legally in a position to negotiate with the Tribe for funding for the Santa Ynez School District. She could only negotiate on behalf of the County.
The school district has their own duly elected board to negotiate for the betterment of their district of which Bruce Porter has been a member. If Nagler thought that that the school district should get more money from the Tribe, why didn't he ask Porter to do so? Indeed, why didn't Porter think to do it himself?
Was it because he was quite satisfied by the funds the Tribe had already gifted to the district? Or was he too intimidated by the Tribe to ask for more funds for the students he purportedly represents? We may never know the truth.
However, whether complicit or cowardly, the responsibility for negotiating with the Tribe on behalf of the school district fell squarely on Porter's shoulders and not on Hartmann's. In contrast, throughout her term in office Hartmann has consistently been honest, transparent, courageous and successful in always asking for more resources for all her constituents. On March 3, vote to reelect Joan Hartmann.
Doreen Farr
Ojai
Bruce Porter will fight for us all
I wholeheartedly support Bruce Porter in the upcoming election for 3rd District Supervisor in Santa Barbara County. I was born and raised in Santa Barbara, and after many years of living and working outside of the area, my husband and I chose to return to the county and make our home in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley.
We have become active members of our wonderful community by volunteering for various nonprofit organizations. I have worked in both the private and public sector, and was also a small business owner and employer, giving me a broad perspective on how our county supervisors can best serve our 3rd District citizens.
A group of Rancho Santa Ynez Estates residents here in Solvang, including myself, recently hosted Bruce Porter to meet and speak with us, as well as those in the adjoining Alisal Glen neighborhood along Fjord Drive.
We are a community that the county has been steamrolling over in their personal vision of what’s “best” for their agendas, and they have ignored our many voices about our concerns with how their proposals will negatively affect and forever change the nature of the quiet and safe neighborhood that has existed here for 50 years.
Bruce, however, reached out to us, took the time to hear our concerns, answer questions, have a genuine discussion, and share his vision for the 3rd District. We desperately need a change of county leadership, and Bruce has proven himself to be a deeply committed candidate who understands the challenges we face, as well as opportunities for the future, and has the determination and the experience to produce results.
Our Santa Ynez Valley community is home to people from all walks of life. We have chosen this place as home, and most people I know want to work to make and keep our community the best that it can be. I know that Bruce wants the same, and he will fight for us all.
Denise Rose
Solvang
Hartmann inspires, leads
As an appointed member of the Los Alamos Planning Advisory Committee, I want to express my gratitude for 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann’s eminent approachability, pragmaticism, and humble respect for her constituents.
Joan Hartmann’s campaign runs on the same clean energy and enthusiasm as does her platform on the environment. She works with dedication towards the goal of creating a vibrant, sustainable community, whether on the shores of UCSB, or in the farm-to-table Los Alamos Valley. Such an ability to multitask between the many communities in the 3rd District doesn’t distance Joan from her innate focus on each individual task until it has been completed to the highest standards.
Joan’s passionate governance has created the needed base for fiscal responsibility, individual inclusivity, and community transparency that has played out in cities and unincorporated towns alike.
It’s important to see our local government representatives want to be involved in the well-being of our communities. Joan has gone the extra distance to engage in townhalls and to help get awareness to local organizations like the Los Alamos Business Association. I have even found myself picking up trash with Joan in the riverbed behind my house in October!
I, a 23-year-old autistic man, wouldn’t be in public service pursuing a Political Science degree if she hadn’t inspired me to challenge myself and try new opportunities in my own community.
Forest Starr
Los Alamos Planning Advisor
Supporting Andy Caldwell
We write in support of Andy Caldwell for Congress and also to commend the Record for its front-page article about Andy's candidacy.
Andy has been a major pubic figure in the North County for many years. He founded COLAB almost 30 years ago which has been a very positive influence in our county.
As our representative in Congress he will, we are convinced, seek to promote the needs and values of our district.
We are proud to support his candidacy.
Earl and Joan Jones
Lompoc
Ag odor and noise different?
At the Planning Commission (PC) and Board of Supervisors (BOS) I have recounted the story that upon arriving at our vineyard one of the grandkids while getting out of the car asked: “Granddad why does the vineyard smell like pepperoni?” The smell was of course cannabis. Whether it was from a legal grow, bad actor or homeowner’s backyard stash was unknown.
It seems ironic that the proposed winery ordinance, for an industry that sells smell, had an odor abatement requirement. Surprisingly, the cannabis ordinance had no odor abatement requirement for an industry that everyone agrees can stink.
The PC is holding marathon workshops to craft recommendations for amendments to the cannabis ordinance. At the PC session on Feb. 5, there was a suggestion for a requirement that cannabis odor stop at the property line.
While this may sound good, it is a dangerous precedent for farmers. Our vineyard is on the north side of Highway 246. Across the road from us are several hundred acres of farmland that for many years were planted to broccoli and brussel sprouts. Two or three times each year for five days or so when the broccoli or brussel sprouts were harvested, our vineyard smelled like broccoli or brussel sprouts. An aroma which some may like, but I find unpleasant.
That is the problem with odors - they are very individual. When young our granddaughter spent every spare moment at the horse stable. She invited my wife, Cathy, into the stable and said: “Grandma don’t you just love the smell?” Cathy said, “of course dear,” but later confided to me all she could smell was horse sweat and merde.
It is not a very big step from requiring cannabis odors to stop at the property line to requiring all farm odors to stop at the property line. I suggest farmers would be better served if we treated farm odors like we treat farm noise.
Some of us in the vineyard business use noisy wind machines for frost protection and air cannons during harvest to scare the birds. These noises don’t stop at the property line but do diminish with distance. Noise, like odor, can be measured at the property line and appropriately limited. The PC should establish a maximum measurable odor threshold which is realistic for responsible growers.
Stephen Pepe
Lompoc